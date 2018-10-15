Ola to do new songs for X Factor live finals

Ola perfroming at the Judges' Houses leg of the X Factor competition.

AS Olatunji “Ola” Yearwood prepares for the Live Finals of the X Factor competition, TT and the wider viewing public can look forward to getting new songs from him, his manager Kyle Clarke said.

After it was announced that he was one of the 16 finalists, Newsday spoke to Clarke who said, “We are coming soca. We are coming with new soca too. Some unreleased songs. That is as much as I can say.”

Ola was announced as one of the 16 finalists in the international competition on Sunday's episode. He will be mentored by judge Ayda Field.

Clarke said while they were doing this, for them it was mainly being done for TT and to put TT and its music on the map.

Ola is in London and Clarke is leaving on Thursday to join him.

In a post shared on Facebook and Twitter, Ola posted “My sweet twin island republic we’ve kept going for you through all of the obstacles, tight budgets etc. We are doing this for ourselves and mostly you. From my team, I hope you’re even prouder today than September 2.” On September 2 Ola first appeared on the show singing his 2018 Carnival offering Bodyline.

Speaking to Ola’s song choice for the Judges' Houses stage of the competition, Clarke said they had toyed with a couple of songs, among them, Ola and a new release called Kaya.

“We went back and forth on it and we decided to go with Ola and Oh Yay because we thought at the end of the day, this was a critical round. This was the round to end up in the finals and we said to ourselves we weren’t going out without singing his biggest song ever.

“We said if we had to be eliminated we’d be eliminated knowing that we sang his biggest song.”