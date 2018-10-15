NGC to sponsor 1,000 gasoline to CNG conversions

Motoris fill up at the NP Gas Station located Cor Edward &Park Streets POS Photo By: Jeff K. Mayers

The NGC CNG Company Ltd will help 1,000 maxi-taxis and taxis convert their gasoline vehicles to compressed natural gas (CNG).

The project will start next January and the company will sponsor conversion up to $12,000, the company said in a release.

The offer is on a first-come, first-served basis and will be advertised nationally until all spots have been filled. All vehicles will need to be assessed by a government-approved, licensed converter for mechanical and electrical integrity, as well as vehicle compatibility with the CNG kit before qualifying for any CNG installation.

The company said it expects “robust demand” for the offer. This iteration follows NGC CNG’s first “highly successful” venture in June and July this year, where the company sponsored the CNG conversion for 500 taxis and 180 maxi-taxis, also offered first-come, first-served. Those successful applicants are currently having their vehicles modified by government-approved licensed converters.

The company said it decided to make this second offer after the 2019 budget announcement on October 1 that super gasoline prices would increase by a dollar, from $3.97 per litre to $4.97. “This has made CNG a more attractive fuel option,” it said. CNG costs $1 per litre by comparison.

The conversion process takes about one to two days and involves installing a CNG gas tank, tubing, regulators, injectors and an electronic control unit, all of which work harmoniously with the vehicles existing fuel system.

NGC CNG estimates that the fuel savings to a gasoline-powered maxi-taxi owners can be $20,000 a year and $32,000 for diesel. Upgrading to an original equipment manufacturer (OEM or CNG ready vehicle) could save $64,000 in annual fuel costs.