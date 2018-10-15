N Touch
New communications manager at BPTT

Elyse Guevara-Harris, new corporate communications manager, BPTT.

BPTT announced the appointment of Elyse Guevara-Harris as its new corporate communications manager, effective October 1.

A release from the organisation said that prior to joining BPTT in 2012 as a communications advisor, Guevara-Harris held the roles of communications specialist and export market development manager at Unilever Caribbean Ltd and has over 12 years of experience in communications.

Carene Bissoo-Balkaran, senior administrative assistant to Giselle Thompson, vice president – corporate operations, also said in the release that former corporate communications manager, Danielle Jones-Hunte was appointed to the role of communications manager for the modernisation and transformation BP team in Sunbury, United Kingdom.

