Mom charged for beach death of girl, 2, granted bail

THE 21-year-old mother who was charged with the death of her two-year-old-daughter after the toddler drowned at a beach in Chaguaramas, two months ago, was this morning granted $75,000 bail.

She appeared before Chief Magistrate Maria Busby Earle-Caddle in the Eight Court.

Rizpah "Miracle" Sterling, of Quarry Road, San Juan was charged with manslaughter for the death of Isiahila Sterling, who drowned on August 12.

Isiahila was found submerged in the sea at Chagville Beach, Chaguaramas.

Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard gave police instructions on Friday to charge Sterling.

She was charged by Cpl Thomas and will reappear in court on November 12.