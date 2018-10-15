Man, 62, detained for rape of 12-year-old girl

A 62-year-old retired contractor, who went into hiding after a 12-year-old girl alleged that he had sexually assaulted her earlier this year, was detained by Child Protection police last Friday.

The man was detained by a team led by Inspector Coggins and including WPC Castle and others.

In March, the girl told police she was at her home when the retired contractor, who is known to her family, forced her into a bedroom where the assualt took place.

The girl said the man entered the house with the excuse that he wanted to speak to her parents but her parents were not at home at the time.