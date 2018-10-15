Man who allegedly raped schoolgirl twice detained

A 26-year-old Gran Couva labourer wanted for raping a 15-year-old schoolgirl twice was held on Sunday afternoon by Gran Couva police.

The man, who went into hiding last Friday after the girl reported the sexual assaults, is expected to be charged with two counts of sexual penetration.

On Sunday, shortly after midday, Child Protection officers and colleagues from the Gran Couva police station were told the man was at his home and arrested him.

Last Thursday night the alleged victim, a form three studen,t reported to police that between the end of August and September the man had raped her twice. She also told police he threatened her, and described him as violent. She was medically examined.

Police searched for the man but he had left his home.

Child Protection police said yesterday he had been interviewed and a statement recorded.