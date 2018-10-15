Longdenville woman raped at home

File photo.

Central Division police are searching for a man in his early 30s who broke down the front door of his neighbour’s home early Sunday and sexually assaulted her.

The 28-year-old self-employed woman told police she was asleep at her home around 3 am on Sunday when she was awoken by a crashing sound coming from the front of her house.

As she was about to make a check to find out what was happening she was confronted by a man armed with a knife.

She said the man told her to go to her bedroom where he assaulted her.

Police say the man is in hiding.