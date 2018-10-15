Highway workers making cook, drinking puncheon

Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar listens to a contribution by her colleague Suruj Rambachan in Parliament.

TABAQUITE MP Suruj Rambachan says there are a group of highway workers who do nothing all day but "make a cook" and drink puncheon.

He was speaking as the Standing Finance Committee considered expenditure on the Works and Transport Ministry for 2019 in Parliament yesterday.

Rambachan asked about the $6 million increase in wages and COLA for Highway Division workers. Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan said this was to fill vacancies for daily-rated workers and permanent workers.

Rambachan asked: "Minister, are you satisfied you are getting the productivity and the desired number of hours a worker is paid for from the Highways Division people?"

Sinanan replied: "The truth to that answer is, no."

"Minister, are you aware, for example, that in Mayo there are over 30 workers doing nothing for the last couple of months except making a cook every morning?" Rambachan asked.

"I am sure Mayo may not be the only area," Sinanan said. "But I am looking into it, because I would have had experiences first hand that that was also happening in other divisions, and I am holding the Director of Highways accountable for that."

Rambachan said he visited the workers and was told the supervisors were not assigning work and they did not have tools, boots or anything to do their work with.

"And they sitting there making cook and drinking puncheon."

Sinanan said he did not know what the workers were drinking.

Rambachan said: "I'm telling you. I can give you picture of it."

Sinanan said there is a challenge of productivity and there were several reasons, including tools and equipment, and supervisory positions being vacant.

"And we intend to address the situation."