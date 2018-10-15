Grande doubles vendor beaten

Sangre Grande police are searching for three men in their early 30s who viciously attacked a doubles vendor on Sunday after an argument.

Avinash Singh, 25, was setting up his stall near the Shops of Cunapo, on the Eastern Main Road, Sangre Grande, around 5.30 am when he was approached by three men who regularly bought doubles from him.

Singh told police the men asked for doubles but said they had no cash to pay for them. An argument broke out when Singh told the men they had to wait until his stall was properly set up. The trio became violent and started beating Singh on the head, hands and chest.

One of the men broke a bottle and began beating Singh over the head. He was left with cuts and bruises.

When Singh’s attackers ran off,Sangre Grande police were called and took the bleeding man to the Sangre Grande hospital. He was transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, where he was treated and discharged.

Singh went to the Sangre Grande police station yesterday and gave a statement to WPC Seenath. Warrants were issued for the arrest of the three men involved.