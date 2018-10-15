Gopeesingh: Traffic wardens a ‘national failure’

Caroni East MP Dr Tim Gopeesingh

CARONI East MP Dr Tim Gopeesingh has described the traffic warden programme as a "national failure."

He was speaking as the Standing Finance Committee considered expenditure on the Works and Transport Ministry for 2019 in Parliament Monday. Gopeesingh asked about the admission criteria for becoming a traffic warden and levels of training or retraining.

"I am asking you that because from my personal knowledge looking at these traffic wardens the expenditure of $20 million on them has been a national failure because they don't do what is required of them, the level of interaction with the public is abysmal, they don't seem to have been trained and they hiding in little areas where this is shade and where the actual transgression of the traffic issue takes place they are not there."

Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan said he did not share the view that traffic wardens should be described in that way.

"Like in any organisation there might be one or two who may not perform the way we expect them to. But I think the traffic wardens are doing yeoman service."

Gopeesingh said: "I don't agree with you."

Sinanan said the intention was to have the service improved and expanded.