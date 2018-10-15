Glock found in Couva bar

Couva police seized a Glock pistol and ammunition at a bar early yesterday morning.

Police said that at about 1.30 am, they responded to a report of a man acting suspiciously at a bar on the Southern Main Road, Couva.

When they arrived they saw a man fitting the description on the dance floor, and tried to approach him. He took an object from his waist, put it on the counter and ran off.

When police checked what he left behind, they found it was a Glock 19 pistol with an automatic selector and loaded with nine rounds of 9mm ammunition.

The gunman was not caught.

Investigations are ongoing.