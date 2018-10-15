Cops in court for stealing money

PC Shazard Ali was seen leaving the Chaguanas Magistrates court yesterday after appearing for stealing money PHOTO BY: ANSEL JEBODH

TWO police officers appeared in the Chaguanas Magistrates' Court this morning, charged with stealing money.

Siddiq Hosein, 27, and Shazard Ali, 29, who were attached to the Cunupia Police Station, appeared before Adrian Darmanie, having been arrested on Friday by officers of the Professional Standards Bureau. Hosein is from Chase Village and Ali is from Orange Valley, Couva.

Darmanie who read the charge that on August 18, being police officers and performing duties in which the public has an interest, they misbehaved themselves. The charge went on to say that they stole $2,500 and US$1,300 from Mohammed Khan. The charge stemmed from a roadblock in Warrenville, Cunupia, in which drivers were stopped and their cars searched.

After Hosein and Ali were arrested, they were taken to the Barataria Police Station for an ID parade.

Attorneys and former police court police prosecutors Shiva Boodoo and Taradath Singh represented them. They were granted $100,000 bail by a justice of the peace and allowed to leave after the charges were laid under the Police Service Act Chapter 15 (01) by Cpl Mitchell.

They were not called upon to plead to the charge.

Boodoo asked for bail to continue, but the magistrate laid down the condition that they are not to contact Mohammed, whether physically or electronically.

Woman Police Sergeant Sooden, who prosecuted, said a file has already been compiled and will be sent to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution for a state attorney to be appointed.

The case was postponed to February 18.