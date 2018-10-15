Chinese businessman hospitalised after hit and run

Califonia supermarket open for business.

A CHINESE businessman is in serious condition at the San Fernando General Hospital after he was struck by a car while attempting to cross the road on Friday night.

Guosen Liu ,owner of the California Supermarket, suffered injuries to his abdomen.

According to a police report, about 9 pm Liu was attempting to cross the Southern Main Road near Junon Street, Couva, when he was hit by a speeding car.

The driver continued on his way and Liu was thrown in the air before he landed on the road.

Bystanders rushed to his assistance and Liu was taken to the Couva Health Facility and later transferred to the hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

Police are expected to view footage on CCTV cameras to find the driver.

The supermarket opened for business yesterday.

When Newsday visited the supermarket, employees confirmed Liu was at the hospital but said they could not divulge any further information.

Couva Police are investigating.