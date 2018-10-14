Young father killed by police Trying to ‘save his cousin’s soul’

ONE of the three men killed by police at a house in Caparo on Friday was desperately trying to change the ways of his cousin – who the rest of the family had given up on – and paid with his life for his good intentions.

Deon Caldon, 34, a father of one, was a driver with the Water and Sewerage Authority and was the owner of five apartments in his home town of Brazil Village off Arima. Caldon’s cousin, Kadeem “Pest” Welch also called Kadeem Caldon, 22 was shot dead by police along with Kadeem’s other cousin Collin Welch.

The trio were killed after police came to a stash house following a robbery. Hours before the killing two men robbed a salesman and his security guard of $80,000 in cigarettes at a mini-mart at Todd’s Road, Caparo. Around 10 am, the salesman and his security guard were at Papa James mini mart when they were confronted by two gunmen, who disarmed the guard and stole $3,500 in cash from both men. The bandits then stole the salesman’s Nissan Navara which contained the cigarettes. The van was later found by police, abandoned at La Gloria Place, Todd’s Road, Caparo. Police tracked down the men at a house at Fitt Trace, off Todd’s Station Road where one man surrendered and three others in the house opened fire on officers and were killed in the exchange. The owner of the house, a 34-year-old man surrendered to police telling them there were men inside with guns. He is now in police custody. Police said another man is being sought in connection with the robbery who left the house before they arrived with some of the loot and two women. Police sources who were at the scene of the shooting said Kadeem was determined not to be arrested and while shooting at them was screaming and running towards them firing. During the shoot-out one officer attached to the Central Division Task Force was grazed in the leg.

A relative of Caldon and Kadeem said Caldon was spoken to numerously about liming with Kadeem. Caldon, he said, was warned by his parents, aunts and uncles and even his grandparents. Caldon, he said, told relatives he could not turn his back on Kadeem like the rest of the family and would try to change him. Kadeem had several outstanding warrants and was an expectant father. He was charged in 2016 with shooting a police officer and later that year both he and his mother Natasha Caldon and Canadian national Sheba Edwards were charged with possession of ammunition. “Nobody wanted to be around Kadeem. Everybody know he (Kadeem) was a thief, Deon wasn’t no thief ask anybody. When I heard Kadeem get killed as I was like ‘OK’ because I know is police wanted him dead and bad boys wanted him dead. Then I hear Deon get killed too” the relative said.

He added that he was not upset with police for what transpired but saddened that Caldon did not heed the warnings of loved ones to stay clear of Kadeem. The relative added that Kadeem came to the house with the loot after contacting Caldon who was at the house as he and the owner are friends. “Imaging you lose your life because you trying to save a next man soul” the relative added.