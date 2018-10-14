Weed-o-rama in Woodford Square Call to legalise marijuana

WEED POWER: Theodora Uleria (Auntie Tia) and Claude Jeffers join the call legalise the use of marijuana during the All Mansions of Rastafari’s National Cannabis Rally at Woodford Square in Port of Sapin wihich attracted hundreds of people.

Pharmaceuticals companies across the country have been ripping off citizens for many years and denying people their rightful position to heal themselves with cannabis, said chairman of the All Mansions of Rastafari (AMOR) Clyde Noel, yesterday.

Noel made the statement to hundreds of supporters gathered at a National Cannabis Rally at Woodford Square, Port of Spain, while calling on the government to legalise cannabis.

He said while people should be allowed to medicate themselves, there are those who are fearful the plant will fall in the hands of children.

The odour of marijuana permeated the atmosphere as people in the crowd boldly smoked what looked and smelled like marijuana, under the shadows of the Hall of Justice. Police were absent during the morning period but later in the day officers turned up.

“If you leave to go to work and your medicine cabinet is opened, the potential of your children going to take up your medicine in the cabinet is just as great. We have to be able to direct and educate our children in the right way.

“We are not going to leave any stones unturned. We are not going to burn down the town when it is legal, we are going to act responsible and set up industries for us to open new schools, new jobs, create sustainable industries, and live in peace with our brothers and sisters. The AMOR says the only way to live in peace with brothers and sisters is to form more unity in communities.”

Noel said the herb has been down threaded for many years and the AMOR is prepared to right the wrong because for far too long too many people have been prosecuted for a simple plant.

He said for far too long “our brother and sisters are prosecuted, locked away and treated badly and there must be a solution to deal with the issue. “Whether black, white, short, tall we are going to break all barriers. We know we are not doing any wrong and we give thanks to God for providing us with food, clothes and shelter from the plant. There are so many benefits from this one plant. We know the country is in a crisis right now, financially and we can help.

“Yes we can help the country with financial, spiritual and medical benefits from the plant. We as a nation have so much sick people who have cancer, leukaemia, all different types of diseases, which the plant can help. For too long we have to hide in the bush, we are tired, we want to come out.”

Noel said by legalising cannabis it will save the youth of the nation and there would be a reduction in crime.

He said it will help clear the backlog of filling up the prisons and while crime will be on a down low and health will be on the rise.

“So many people are suffering from cancer and they are afraid because of the stigma that is placed on the marijuana plant. We want to send the message today, Legalise it! We have power that we do not use. It is time we stand up for our rights and put our finger where it counts. We don’t advocate politics but a man is free for his liberty.

“We have to stand up for our rights, we have to let the nation know that the stigma that has been placed on this plant should be no longer after today. We are going to full up all the schools of education and let them know. We are going into the town, the country, on the highways, this rally is not a one-off rally,” Noel said.

David Abdulah, political leader of the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) said the situation must be a priority area for legal reform in TT.

When asked if people will see the legal reform before the next general election, Abdulah said once there is a push by people on the ground it can happen.