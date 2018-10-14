We must go to school

Can you imagine life without childhood memories, without access to the most basic right of an education because you have to work like adults to get your next meal?

When this happens it is known as child labour which is a major offence and against the law. Minister of Labour and Small Enterprise Development Jennifer Baptiste-Primus told this to primary and secondary school students who took part in the ministry's child labour art competition in August last, and received their prizes on September 28 at the Art Society of TT in St Clair.

“It’s the ministry's responsibility for addressing the issue of child labour," she told the winners in the eight to 12, and 13 to 16 categories.

Ellania Morris, 12, won the eight to 12 group, while Jernice Downes, 15, topped the 13 to 16 group. They are both students of St Augustine Secondary School.

“I think it is important for children to understand that education is very important, because without an education you cannot go forward in life and this must continue to be taught to children at a very early age. Child labour has to stop in TT. Without an education…if you don’t have knowledge you can’t reach the stars or accomplish your dreams,” Jernice said on the topic.

Judges sifted through 60 art pieces ranging from paintings to sketches, drawings and canvas to determine the winners.

The first prize winners’ art pieces will be adapted to a poster and distributed to schools, hospitals, libraries and other high traffic public areas as a reminder that children are entitled to an education, a childhood and should not be put to work.

They were also on display at Nalis in Port of Spain from October 3 to 10.

Jernice Downes celebrate winning $5,000 in units from the Unit Trust Corporation with her parents Tricia Holder and Nigel Downes at the Art Society of TT, St Clair on September 28. Jernice won the 13-15 category of the Ministry of Labour's child labour art competition. PHOTOS BY JEFF MAYERS

Tehya Archibald, eight, of St Gabriel's Girls RC School proudly highlights her art piece which earned her third place in the child labour art competition.

Nia Marie Ryan, nine, of Pinehaven SDA School displays her art piece for which she placed second in the child labour art competition.