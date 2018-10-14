TT, a blood-soaked land

THE EDITOR: The nation’s murder toll for this year is comfortably well past 400 plus and we are still a little over two months to go in 2018. The question to ask is, will we surpass the 2017 figure of 494? Well, I guess it is left to be seen. Our land has become blood-soaked and for a long time, murders have become a way of life.

It would seem to me that it is almost an acceptable fact of Trini life, these murders, for all we ever hear are words of sympathy and empty promises when the latest bloodshed occurs.

Judging from where I stand, no one gives me the impression that they have the answer and that is both the Government and the Opposition. What we have is a constant blame game and “one-upsmanship” in the Parliament, while out in the streets, bodies fall and people weep.

We are assaulted by politicians who are thirsty for power and control with nary a concern for a citizenry plagued by violence, corruption and lawless. The nation’s ear is filled with the cries of innocent blood pleading for justice. But to no avail.

An appeal is going out to those in charge, our so-called leaders including those in Opposition work together on the crime situation. Too many innocent lives are “gone to soon”, falling victim to the gun. There is blood everywhere.

Put aside political differences and work together to enact meaningful laws, provide proper support to the security agencies, to help those who are close to falling into a life of crime and lawlessness and to support those who have lost loved ones to violence or have suffered other losses through crime. Stop pretending to care.

If something is not done now, very soon no foreigner will want to come to our shores for fear of being targets of the criminal element. The time has come for politicians and those in authority to go back to the drawing table as the plans at present are not bringing about desired results. The earth, this land that is Trinidad and Tobago has taken in enough innocent blood.

Arnold

Gopeesingh,

San Juan