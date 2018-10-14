Stop child labour Ellania spreads the message through art

St Augustine Secondary School student Ellania Morris, at the Art Society of TT in St Clair on September 28, explains the concept of her drawing on child labour which won the 8-12 age category of the Ministry of Labour's art competition. PHOTOS BY JEFF K MAYERS

Ellania Morris found she had a passion for drawing at age six when she was in second year at primary school.

She would go on to enter competitions and win, with her latest success being in the Ministry of Labour and Small Enterprise Development Child Labour Art competition in August last year.

Morris, now 12, won the category for children eight to 12-year-old. The prize giving ceremony took place on September 28, at the Art Society of TT, St Clair and she received $5,000 in units from the Unit Trust Corporation. Her work was featured in an exhibit at Nalis, Port of Spain from October 3-10.

“With this competition it was very challenging but I learnt a lot about child labour in TT through all the research I did with my parents," shared the form two student at St Augustine Secondary School.

Morris said her curiosity about child labour inspired her to enter the competition.

The children's artwork dealt with the ways in which children are made to work, as if they are adults, most often for no pay and in harsh conditions.

“Children should not have to work at a tender age to help provide for their needs because it is important for us to have an education, to have the ability and the opportunity as children to progress in life," Morris said.

When asked to explain what she had learnt from the competition, Morris said she understood that child labour is not good for children.

“It can stop them from going to school and doing fun thing things as a child. Some children get abused in this situation. Child labour also affects their childhood, their family, so much that their life is only filled with hard work and toil. They don't get to enjoy their childhood."

She said during her research, she felt terrible because of the horrible information she had to go through and felt heart-broken looking at pictures of children being abused.

“Most of the time during research I felt like crying. I did not like what I was seeing and what children, some just like me had to go through. Some did not have an opportunity to have friends or go to school.

“By entering this competition, I was able to catch people's attention and warn them about the negative effects of child labour using modern day technology.”

When asked to describe her drawing, Morris said her piece depicts the different types of child labour on one side and replaces it with positivity through education, and things children should do to have fun.

In the middle there is a sign that reads, "Stop child labour, education is freedom".

"It is what it says, education is the key to success. As you can also see, my art piece is drawn and shown on an iPad to show how we can stop child labour through modern-day technology," said Morris.

Does she want to be an artist some day?

"If I will be an artist when I am mature enough to make that final decision? That I cannot say. But for now drawing makes me feel happy and relaxed."