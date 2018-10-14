Spain drubs TT 16-1 in Youth Olympics futsal

TTs women’s futsal team were defeated 16-1 by Spain in their final Group C match of the 2018 Youth Olympics Games in Buenos Aires, yesterday.

The result left TT second from bottom, three points ahead of winless Tonga.

It followed TT’s 14-0 defeat to Thailand last Sunday, a 7-5 win over Tonga Wednesday and 5-2 loss to Bolivia Friday.

Nathifa Hackshaw, a defender, scored her one and only TT goal of the tournament in the 12th minute of the first half.

TT endured an early onslaught, conceding three goals within the first three miutes. Spain led 10-1 by the end of the first half, scoring at least five soft goals against the Caribbean team, in part due to slack defending and shaky positioning from goalkeeper Makida Herbert.

Aaliyah Prince was a livewire for TT but could not break through Spain’s sturdy and well-marshalled defence.

Antia Perez opened for Spain in the second minute.

The scoreline swelled in Spain’s favour as Carolina Agulla and Noelia de Las Herias scored within second of each other to make it 3-0 with only three minutes gone.

Spain were slightly more restricted in the second period but still enjoyed a more than comfortable win over their Caribbean opponents.

At the end of the match, Spain enjoyed 76 shots in total with 43 on target compared to TT’s 16 shots with four on target. Spain also took 19 corner kicks to TT’s one corner set-piece.

Perez, captain of the gold medal-chasers Spain, finished the match with five goals, followed by Agulla, de Las Heras, Marta Lopez (six assists), Yarima Miranda and Antonia Martinez, all of whom scored two goals each. Terea Montesinos scored one goal.

Spain ended Group C action as leaders with 12 points from 4 wins, followed by Bolivia, which won three and lost one for nine points.

Thailand ended on six points for third, followed by TT (fourth, three points) and Tongo (fifth, no points).

As a result, Spain have entered the semifinal round where they will meet Japan tomorrow (Monday), while Bolivia will play the other semifinal against Group D winners, Portugal, also Monday.

The only other athlete in action for TT yesterday was Kelsey Daniel, who placed 15th in Stage One of the men’s triple jump. Daniel scored a personal best 14.64m, shy of the round winner, Cuban Jordan Diaz Fortun, who lept 17.14m.

Today, TT will be represented in the Stage Two of the men’s 100m by Dominic Cole, who will line up in lane five. The race is scheduled for 5.05 (TT time).