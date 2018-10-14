Pres remain SSFL Prem leaders with 2-1 win

QRC's Kalev Kiel (right) atempts to go past Trinity's Christian Ransome (#17) during Match day 9 of the SSFL between QRC and Trinity College (East) at QRC Grounds, St. Clair,yesterday. The match ended 1-1. Photo: Allan V. Crane/CA-images

ACKEEL Jacob and Jaiye Sheppard scored one goal each to lead Presentation College of San Fernando to a 2-1 away win over St Augustine Secondary in the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division at St Augustine Secondary school ground yesterday.

Jacob, one of Presentation “Lions’” stand-out players thus far this season, opened the scoring in the first half, before Sheppard doubled up in the same period to guide Presentaion to their eighth win of the season.

Meanwhile, Presentation’s nearest challenger at the start of the match-day, Naparima College, who were held to a 1-1 draw with St Anthony’s College, were overtaken for second place in the standings by San juan North, who secured a 1-0 away win over struggling St Mary’s College.

Fatima, who have endured a turbulent campaign thus far, secured their first win of the campaign with a 1-0 away win to St Benedict’s College.

Trinity Moka, on a bye, were overtaken by St Anthony’s College, who played to a 1-1 away draw to Naparima College. Trinity College East, who also played to a 1-1 away draw to QRC, and Carapichaima East Secondary, who defeated Bishop’s High 2-1.

Action will resume with a full round of matches Wednesday, starting at 3.40 pm. Trinity College of Moka are on a bye.

Results

Premiership Division

Carapichaima East 2 vs Bishop’s High 1

Naparima College 1 vs St Anthony’s 1

QRC 1 vs Trinity College East 1

St Augustine Secondary 1 vs Presentation College San F’do 2 (Ackeel Jacob, Jaiye Sheppard)

St Mary’s 0 vs San Juan North 1

St Benedict’s 0 vs Fatima College 1

Valencia Secondary 0 vs East Mucurapo 2

Trinity College Moka - bye