PNM goes on members drive

Over the next year the People’s National Movement (PNM) is going on a membership drive to try to widen its base in preparation for the next four elections.

Finance Minister and new chairman Colm Imbert made the announcement at the post general council media conference at Balisier House, Port of Spain, yesterday after the official handover and instillation of the party’s new executive.

Imbert said while there was no dip in or concern about the membership numbers, the party was aiming to boost the membership of approximately 90,000 by 20 per cent, as well as increase its number of life members.

“It was just a target that we set. We just thought it was a realistic target. We may or may not achieve it but we certainly expect to,” he said. Imbert, the former vice chairman, took over from Franklin Khan. He also announced the new general secretary as Foster Cummings and the new PRO as Laurel Lezama-Lee Sing.

He said the new executive included political leader Dr Keith Rowley who was unopposed.

Imbert said the executive’s focus would be on building the party and gearing up for the four upcoming elections over the next four years – the 2019 local government election, the 2020 general election, the Tobago House of Assembly election in 2021, and another local government election in 2022.

In addition, he said the 48th annual convention of the PNM would take place on November 18 at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex, Tobago.