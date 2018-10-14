Owens wins essay competition on healthy eating

Kylah Owens…wins essay competition.

Kylah Owens, a student of Signal Hill Secondary, emerged the winner of the Mason Hall Police Youth Club essay competition, writing on the topic, ‘The Importance of Healthy Living.’

Owen said she entered the competition because of a love for creative writing and a realisation that most of her peers prefer to engage in playing cell phone and video games and eating snacks but not pay attention to eating healthy and exercise.

Leader of the Club, Dexter Edwards, said the essay competition was intended to raise awareness among young people of the need for healthy lifestyles given an increase in chronic ailments among youth. The competition was open to the eight to 14 years-old category.

Edwards said the essay competition was part of the Club’s health initiative which also included an agriculture and physical component.

Among the top five entries were Kamour Smith of Scarborough Police Youth Club who placed second, Tyrese Alfred of Scarborough Secondary school, who placed third, while Amaya Balfour of Scarborough RC was fourth and Kershel Roberts of Scarborough Anglican placed fifth.

Special prize winners were Jeniece Fletcher of Scarborough RC, Shania Abraham of Moriah Primary School and Alexa Campbell of Roxborough Anglican School.

The club also recently Merlyn Henry of Canaan and Barbara Manswell of Hope for their influence and help in the development of the organisation at a surprise function.

Henry, who has been a member of the club for 12 years, in accepting the award, said she enjoys her time with the organisation and that it keeps her active.

Manswell, a member for four years, said her children has benefitted immensely as members of another police youth club so she understands the importance of playing her part to mould the younger generation.