Michele Mohammed: Breaking new ground for women in education

Michele Mohammed, vice principal of St Mary's College, Port of Spain. Photo by Jeff K Mayers

Michele Mohammed has broken a tradition that is 155 years old. The recently appointed vice principal at St Mary’s College (CIC), Port of Spain, is the first woman to ever hold that position in the history of the school. “Sometimes I still think I’m dreaming. But you know God is good and he knows why he does what he does,” she told WMN. “I know I’m breaking ground here and paving the way for other women to feel confident to come forward and apply for other positions like these.”

Mohammed acted in the position for two years before she was appointed in June. “I understand that it is a role of service and I want to be able to serve in the best way that I can. I consider it a real privilege to be in this position and humbled by it,” she said of her appointment.

The former head of department of Modern Languages now has an even bigger role to play in the lives of the 1,100 students and 81 teachers in her charge.

“Among my core duties are to ensure that classes are supervised at all times and the safety of the school,” she outlined. But she also still takes a hands-on approach. “I still teach because I believe it is important to be on the ground with the teachers, to understand what they are going through. I have a religion class and sometimes stand in for a Spanish or French teacher when they are not here, seeing that that is my area of expertise.”

But even though the job, like any other, comes with challenges, Mohammed knows what she is about because she has been an educator in the secondary school system for about 25 years. Her teaching career began at Corpus Christi Girls’ College in Diego Martin, then took her to Malick Secondary School where she taught for seven years.

“The transition was difficult at first because the boys presented a greater challenge. They were less focused than the girls and wanted to do more outdoor things and less in the classrooms. Sometimes they would get into fights and I tried to deal with it on my own, so I wouldn’t have to be running to admin all the time.” She said she learnt how to talk to and guide them. “I adapted because I grew up with brothers. I realised I had some sort of skill in me to interact with boys and to them. Those challenges helped me grow as a person.

“I remember one time I tried to physically part a fight but was advised not to ever do that again,” she chuckled. “But what I find and really love about boys is that they are quick to forgive. They do not hold grudges.”

The mother of two teenagers said although she enjoyed teaching at the other two schools, she absolutely loves working at CIC. “It is quite different. I enjoy being here because I am Catholic, and it is a Catholic school, so I am able to put my faith into practice more with the students.”

One of her biggest challenges since assuming role of vice principal, she said, is the bombardment of issues to be addressed. “The number of things that come to you at once. From the children, the teachers, parents. I have learnt how to prioritise, to put things in perspective. That is the major challenge. Deciding what needs attention now and what can wait,” she said as she attended to the sixth person to knock on her door during her interview with WMN. “This is how it is all day. This is just part of what my job entails.”

Strangely though, the VP position was never part of her career plan. “I did not see myself in this position. I was quite content as an HoD.” But with the retirement of the former VP she was advised by a member of the Holy Ghost Fathers Board to apply for the position.

“He spoke to other teachers as well and advised them to apply. I was hesitant because I knew it would have been a great task. I felt that I would have been under more scrutiny by virtue of the fact that I am female. And I was not certain that my application would have been taken seriously, although I am qualified for the position. I thought that maybe they would not have wanted a female at this level. It’s a very traditional school.”

Nevertheless, she interviewed with both the Board and the Ministry of Education and was successful. “Times are changing, and people are looking at females differently and realising that we can in fact do the job. I think we bring balance. The principal (Nigel Joseph) is allowed to see things through my eyes and me through his. I bring a kind of nurturing style of leadership. But I do know when I have to be stern. I can be that way as well.” She said the staff, student body and parents seem happy with her appointment.

Still though, she feels that she is under the microscope. “I feel that I’m being closely watched, but at the same time I know I’m being supported. I get words of encouragement from the different stakeholders. Word of acknowledgement that I’m doing a good job.” Asked if she sometimes feels pressured to toe the line, she said, “I suppose that happens everywhere. I must say that my principal gives me a lot of autonomy. He allows me to make decisions and sound them off with him. Most of the times he supports it. But this school is bigger than the principal and me and the staff. We are answerable to the Ministry of Education and the Holy Ghost Fathers Board. Most major decisions have to be approved by the Board.”

Mohammed and Joseph are currently working on several projects she believes will enhance the development the young men in their charge. “One of the main areas would be making our student more socially conscious of what is happening in the world around them and in their country. Making them empathetic and inculcating in them the desire to serve and help those that are less fortunate. It takes a lot of talking and good examples. I think we have to model what we want from young people.”

She firmly believes that curbing the prevalence of sexual violence against women must begin in the home and be extended to the schools. “Raising better children most definitely starts in the home and extends to the schools. We have to work in tandem with the home to inculcate values of respect to women and vice versa. We try as an institution. We hope the home is doing its part.”

As for the next step in her career? “I am not certain. I have no regrets taking up this position and I feel happy in it.” As for applying for the position of principal when Joseph retires, Mohammed insists it is not a consideration right now. “I have acted as principal on more than one occasion but it’s not something I’m considering at the moment. I will need a greater revelation from God where that is concerned.”