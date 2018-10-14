Man held for sex with a 14-year-old girl

A 21-year-old Guaico, Tamana, man will appear before a Sangre Grande Magistrate tomorrow charged with two counts of sexual penetration allegedly committed against a 14-year-old form two student.

The man was detained by Child Protection police on Saturday afternoon following a report made by the schoolgirl's father. Reports say, on Saturday, a female relative told the girl's father she had seen the schoolgirl and a young man entering the bedroom at her grandmother's home in east Trinidad.

The girl's father immediately reported the matter to the Sangre Grande police and the schoolgirl was medically examined. It was revealed the schoolgirl was sexually active and she confessed to having sexual intercourse with a 21-year-old man on two occasions between last Monday and Saturday.

Child Protection police went to the suspect's home late Saturday afternoon and detained him. He was charged on Saturday night with the two offences.