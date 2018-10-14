Longdenville woman stabbed to death

A 42-year-old Longdenville woman succumbed to stab wounds at the Chaguanas Health Centre on Saturday night after being viciously attacked by a male relative.

Police say Alicia Ali of Gill Trace, Longdenville, was at her home around 8pm on Saturday when she and the suspect got into a heated argument.

Eyewitnesses told police the suspect took a kitchen knife and began stabbing Ali about the neck and chest. The bleeding woman was taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility where she died around 11pm while undergoing emergency treatment. The suspect was detained by police and is now assisting in the investigation.

Ali is the 415th murder victim for the year. Central Division Police along with the Homicide Bureau are continuing investigations.