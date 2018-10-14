Dupres: I want to get back $30 million owed to Pan Trinbago

PAN Trinbago presidential candidate Lawford Dupres said one of his areas of focus will be negotiating with Government for the $30 million owed to the pan body.

He was speaking Sunday night as the Meet the President candidates event hosted by Shell Invaders Steel Orchestra and held at the Queen's Park Oval. The new executive of Pan Trinbago will be elected on Sunday October 28 and six of the eight candidates for president made presentations; Beverly Ramsey-Moore had a prior engagement and sent a message and Thecla Forde-Rodriguez could not be reached by the organisers.

Dupres, representing Harvard Harps, said in the past two years the image of Pan Trinbago "has taken a serious downward turn" and he wanted to do something if he can help. He said his emphasis will be on transparency and accountability.

Former Port of Spain Deputy Mayor Keron Valentine said Pan Trinbago and the governance of pan was in a difficult period and his manifesto is "a new perspective to steelband governance." He said his first priority was an overall assessment of the organisation, constitutional reform and coming up with a financial plan to streamline the organisation.