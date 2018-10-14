Coosal's helps build Madras school music room

MUSIC TO THEIR EARS: Madras Government Primary School Principal Cherryann Drakes (centre) and vice principal Devanand Maharaj thank Coosal's Chairman Sieunarine Coosal as work continued last Friday on the school's new music room. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

CONSTRUCTION company Coosal's has sponsored the construction of a music room at the Madras Government Primary School in Cunupia.

In a media release Coosal's said, as part of their corporate social responsibility and as the company continued to partner with its fence-line community, the company has supplied concrete blocks and did a concrete pour in the latest phase of the construction of the music room. The students' parents provided labour for the construction.

"This initiative is to allow another avenue to the school's children for their holistic development, their musical talent and...to integrate culture (into their schooling)."

Coosal's said as part of the "Pan in the Classroom" initiative a steelpan ensemble was contributed to the school but its existing infrastructure was not equipped to comfortably hold pan classes during the course of the school day without disturbing the rest of the school population.

Coosal's said over the years several schools received sponsorship from the company for varying ventures including a newly air conditioned principal's office and PA system for the Maracas Presbyterian School. Earlier this week Coosal's completed a road repair exercise on Acono Road, Maracas, St Joseph.