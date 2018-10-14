Chinese nationals held with Scarlet Ibis carcass

The carcass of the juvenile Scarlet Ibis taken from Minister of Agriculture Clarence Rambharat’s Faceook page.

Two Chinese and one TT national were arrested during a roadblock exercise in the El Socorro area on Saturday after being held with the carcass of a young Scarlet Ibis, a protected animal, which appeared to have been shot.

According to Game Warden II Richard Ramlogan, the men were stopped during a joint law enforcement exercise just after midday. A search was done on a vehicle driven by one of the men and the carcass was discovered.

Ramlogan was called to the scene and made the arrest. The men were then taken to the Barataria Police Station where they were charged by Ramlogan under Section 5 (2) of the Conservation of Wildlife Act. The act states: “Any person who has in his possession the whole or any part of a protected animal, is liable to a fine of one thousand dollars or to imprisonment for three months.”

They will appear at the Port of Spain 3rd Magistrates Court this morning.

According to Ramlogan, who chose to withhold specific details pending their court appearance, the men said they were “out hunting alligators” when they were found with the bird’s carcass but gave no substantial explanation for their possession of the ibis.

It is not yet clear what the men planned to do with the carcass but stakeholders have expressed concerns about the sale of the protected species on the black market.

Earlier this year, the EMA advanced moves to further protect the species when they designated the scarlet ibis as an environmentally sensitive species (ESS). The designation of an ESS is intended to offer additional protection. Section 70 (2) of the Environmental Management Act, Chapter 35:05, states “any person who knowingly or recklessly endangers or adversely impacts the species will be liable to a fine of $100,000 and imprisonment for two years.”

The Scarlet Ibis’ change in legal status to an ESS were proposed by the EMA given the following attributes: “It is indigenous to Trinidad and Tobago; To prevent the species from facing extinction; The bird is protected under the Conservation of Wildlife Act and along with the Caroni Swamp, is recognised as having international importance.”

The legal change, however, has not yet been gazetted, which meant the men were charged under the Conservation of Wildlife Act.

Contacted yesterday, Minister of Agriculture Clarence Rambharat said the process to change the Scarlet Ibis’ official legal status is ongoing but should be “in the hands of the Attorney General soon.”

Rambharat noted that there was an increase in their numbers owing to the enforcement of the existing laws.

“In previous years, we’ve gone into the nesting areas and having observed it myself and talking to the experts, we didn’t appear to have a reduction in the numbers,” Rambharat said.

“Those who went into the nest areas have said we’ve actually had a healthy increase. But the fact is that if poaching continued, there would have been an issue over time. But the fine with enforcement is good, but the $100,000 (increased fine) is a stronger discouragement.”

He said law enforcement, in the protection of the Scarlet Ibis, “requires communication and training” specifically for that purpose.

Rambharat also added that he has proposed to increase fines under the Preservation of Wildlife Act in all categories by up to 10 times the current amount.