Benefits with CRH extension

THE EDITOR: It was good news when I saw that work on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway extension to Manzanilla had resumed in Cumuto. I can’t wait for a well-built highway to come to east Trinidad. The beauty of this project is that it will facilitate job creation.

Even after its completion, it will continue to be profitable for years to come. The extended highway will serve to provide goods and services that others want. It will lower the barriers to entry and give entrepreneurs (and larger companies too) greater freedom and more opportunities.

Just imagine houses going up in the newly-accessible areas around Sangre Grande, Guaico, and other areas. There will automatically be a need for businesses to service those residential communities.

People in general tend to be afraid of change, especially if it will cost them money now for unseen benefits in the future. But I really think that expanding the road network in Trinidad will provide many benefits to all because transportation is equal to opportunity.

D CHARLES

via e-mail