Aphrodite safe PoS Mayor plans $.5m upgrade for Woodford Square

The statue of Aphrodite and Eros in the centre of caution tape at Woodford Square before it was removed to Chancery Lane to the home of sculptor Milton Duque to be restored. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

WOODFORD SQUARE is being upgraded at an estimated cost of $500,000, and it includes the restoration of the Aphrodite statue and fountain, Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez has disclosed.

Martinez told Sunday Newsday refurbishing the square is part of a larger goal he has for public spaces in the capital.

“When I look at our parks and squares I found that something was missing. Why do we have such monuments and we are not taking care of it?” he said.

The statue of Aphrodite, the Greek goddess of love, and her son Eros are currently under restoration at the home of sculptor Milton Duque on Chancery Lane, Port of Spain. The removal of the statue and is placement near the public toilets caused some concern among the public, before it was taken into Duque’s care.

Duque is working along with retired engineer Horace Watts who shared insights about the statue with the Mayor.

“I met Mr Watts and was given the history of this sculpture and I felt a proper job needed to be done on it,” Martinez said.

While the statue is being restored, the fountain is also undergoing restoration work and a stronger base is to be built.

Volunteers from the University of the West Indies are assisting with the project.

The restoration of the statute should be completed by month end and the fountain a short time after.

Apart from the fountain, the benches and tables are to be refurbished and the drainage as well, Martinez said. A television would also be reinstalled. When the upgrade is completed the square will be opened up to 9 pm with increased lighting and security. Martinez said his aim is to bring people back to the city and to the parks.