Trinis safe, thankful after US hurricane

TT nationals in Florida are grateful to be safe after the passage of Hurricane Michael.

At least 13 people in Florida were killed during the passage of Michael on Wednesday. The Florida Panhandle received the brunt of Michael’s fury, with Mexico Beach one of the hardest hit areas . Reports said entire blocks of homes were obliterated.

Yesterday, over 1.4 million utility customers from Florida to Virginia were without power.

When Newsday contacted the Consulate General in Miami, an official there said they could provide no information related to the storm or whether any TT nationals in Florida were affected.

The official said all queries should be directed to the Foreign and Caricom Affairs Ministry. Efforts to obtain a comment from the ministry were unsuccessful. TT nationals whom Newsday was able to contact said they were safe and sound.

Alfred Diaz, who lives near Jacksonville, said, “I’m glad we were spared, but I really feel for those folks in the Panhandle.”

Diaz was optimistic the authorities would do what they could to restore normality as quickly as possible.

“Thank God it’s over,” Neil Fung said. He said there was a lot of rain and wind where he was, but no major damage from the storm. Fung said he kept in touch with family and friends online to let them know he was all right.

Ronald, who lives in Coral Gables, said, “I’m okay. My house came through all right and the sun is out.” He explained situations like these should make people back in TT grateful the country has never experienced a major natural disaster.

Ray Mohammed agreed, adding that TT needs to be prepared for one and move away from the “God is a Trini” attitude that the country will never experience a natural disaster.

Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Brock Long said, “We’re still in life-safety mode. We’re not even close to having discussions on rebuilding yet.”

US President Donald Trump said he’ll visit affected areas “early next week.” The president didn’t provide more specific information about his visit.

“People have no idea how hard Hurricane Michael has hit the great state of Georgia,” Trump said in a tweet. “I will be visiting both Florida and Georgia early next week.”