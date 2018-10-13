Suspects detained for prison officer’s murder released

TWO men in their late 20s who were detained last Saturday in connection with the murder of Prison Supt Wayne Jackson, were ordered released pending further investigations.

The men who are from the Northern and Eastern Divisions were released on Wednesday because of insufficient evidence.

Senior officers said the suspects were held after it was learnt that they had been having phone conversations with a high-risk prisoner at the Maximum Security Prison in Arouca.

The suspects admitted to having conversations with the prisoner but denied that they had anything to do with the murder.

Homicide officers were told on Wednesday to do more investigations before approaching the Office of the DPP.

Jackson, who was in charge of the Arouca prison, was shot dead two Tuesdays ago as he arrived at his Malabar home.