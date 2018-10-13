Red Force remain unbeaten in Super50 Mohammed praises squad’s batting effort against Windies B:

TT Red Force’s Jason Mohammed hits a shot during the Regional Super 50 tournament match against the West Indies ‘B’ at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair, on Thursday. Photo by Nicholas Bhajan/CA-images

TT Red Force batsman Jason Mohammed praised the team’s overall batting effort against West Indies B in the Cricket West Indies Regional Super50 tournament, but wants the batsmen to continue stepping up to the plate.

Red Force had their best batting performance of the tournament when they posted 318 for nine in 50 overs against Windies B at the Queen’s Park Oval, on Thursday.

Red Force won their fourth straight match to start the tournament when they dismissed Windies B for 248 in 43.2 overs. Red Force play Guyana Jaguars at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba at 11.30 am, today. Windies B will be on a bye.

Most of the Red Force batsmen failed to convert their starts before Thurday’s match, but they delivered against Windies B. Mohammed (83), Lendl Simmons (75) and Denesh Ramdin (55) all scored half centuries.

Mohammed, playing in his first match of the tournament after recovering from a hamstring injury, was happy to be back.

“It was nice to be back after missing the first three games through injury. It was a good knock. I was not able to field because I was stiff and (getting) a lot of cramps, so hopefully we could do some work tomorrow (yesterday) and I can be ready for the next game.”

On the overall batting effort, Mohammed said, “I think it was a good effort by the team. I think anytime we have a total over 300 represents that we had a good team effort with the bat. It is something that we have been talking about and hopefully guys can keep putting up their hand and ensuring that we get to good totals.”

Mohammed said Red Force must not get complacent, as playing unbeaten throughout is the team’s goal.

“(The) more games we win obviously we will get more confident as a team. Obviously we will like to win every game in this tournament, I think that will be a great achievement for us. It is a challenge for us to try and win every game and get to that semifinal spot and then move forward.”

Mohammed was part of two huge partnerships that help set up the total. After opener Kyle Hope was run out for one, Simmons and Mohammed combined to put on 105 for the second wicket. The right-handed duo took the score from 17/1 in the fifth over to 122 in the 24th over when Simmons was caught by Cephas Cooper to give off spinner Bryan Charles the wicket. Simmons scored 75 off 75 balls with 13 fours.

Ramdin joined Mohammed and the pair shared in a 102-run third wicket partnership that took the score to 224 in the 40th over when Mohammed fell. Mohammed was then dismissed by Charles for 83 off 90 deliveries with six fours and four sixes.

Ramdin helped Red Force to 242 in the 42nd over when he was the fourth wicket to fall, giving Charles his third wicket. Ramdin cracked 55 off 66 balls with four fours and one six.

The Red Force stumbled the rest of the innings, but still posted a massive total. Charles snatched 3/48 in ten overs and fast bowlers Alzarri Joseph (2/49) and Chemar Holder (2/60) took two wickets each in their ten-over spells.

The Windies B, a team that features mostly teenagers and players in their early twenties, had a few bright moments but could only manage 248 all out in 43.2 overs. Opener Keagan Simmons, nephew of Lendl, top scored with 60 off 76 balls with eight fours. Odean Smith (49) and Alzarri Joseph (51 not out) entertained with boundaries, but could not prevent the defeat.

Spinner Sunil Narine was the top bowler snatching 3/38 in 10 overs. Ravi Rampaul (2/43) and Dwayne Bravo (2/55) took two wickets each.