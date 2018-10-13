Pres Sando looking for eighth SSFL win

PRESENTATION San Fernando will be looking for their eighth win of the season, when Round Nine matches in the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division takes place today.

The league leaders and reigning champions will have a tricky task on their hands when they visit fourth-placed St Augustine.

Naparima are hot on Presentation San Fernando’s heels and can take the lead if the table-toppers are beaten and they (Naps) get full points at home to St Anthony’s at Lewis Street, San Fernando.

Third-placed San Juan, who are also unbeaten (like Pres and Naps) will visit the lowly St Mary’s at the St Mary’s Ground, St Clair.

Also on today’s agenda, Queen’s Royal College will be at home against Trinity College East, Carapichaima will host cellar-placed Bishop’s High, St Benedict’s will tackle Fatima at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella and Valencia will entertain East Mucurapo.

Fifth-placed Trinity Moka will be on a bye.