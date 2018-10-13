Parkites host Big Cannons in crucial TTSL showdown

FC SANTA ROSA, clear leaders and favourites to win the TT Super League competition, will host Queen’s Park in a top-of-the-table TT Super League clash at St Mary’s College Ground, Serpentine Road, tomorrow, from 3.30 pm

FC Santa Rosa’s “Big Cannons” have impressed with both the best scoring and defensive records for the seasons.

They are off a 6-0 demolition of strugglers RSSR last Saturday, while the “Parkites” suffered a major setback a day later, dropping three crucial points in a 4-3 away loss to Prisons a day later.

Eight league matches will remain following the end of this weekend’s match day 18 round.

The round will open today at 5 pm, when defending league champions and fifth-placed Guaya United (29 points) host fourth-placed Cunupia FC (30 points) – at Guaya Recreation Ground.

Prison Service, on form and sitting third, will take on Club Sando at Dibe Recreation Ground, Long Circular, from 6 pm.

Simultaneously, cellar-placed Metal X Erin FC will host UTT at Erin Recreation Ground.

Fixtures

Today

Club Sando vs Prison Service, Dibe Recreation Ground, Long Circular Rd, 6 pm

Guaya United vs Cunupia FC, Guaya Recreation Ground, 5 pm

Metal X Erin FC vs UTT, Erin Recreation Ground, 6 pm

Tomorrow

Matura Reunited vs Petit Valley/Diego Martin Utd, Guaya Recreation Ground, 5 pm

Police FC vs Bethel United, Police Barracks, St James, 3.30 pm

RSSR FC vs San Fernando Giants, HCS training pitch, 3.30 pm

Queen’s Park vs FC Santa Rosa, St Mary’s College Ground, St Clair, 3.30 pm