Mom charged for beach death of girl, 2

Isiahilla Sterling, two, drowned at Chagville Beach, Chaguaramas on August 12.

A 21-year-old mother will appear in court on Monday charged with the death of her two-year-old-daughter after the toddler drowned at a beach in Chaguaramas, two months ago.

Rizpah "Miracle" Sterling, of Quarry Road, San Juan was charged with manslaughter for the death of Isiahilla Sterling, who drowned on August 12. Isiahilla was found submerged in the sea at Chagville Beach, Chaguaramas.

Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard gave police instructions on Friday to charge Sterling. She was charged by Cpl Thomas.

Last year, Atiba Gorkin, 35, of east Port-of-Spain was charged with manslaughter after his son Josiah "Messi" Gorkin drowned while at the beach in Chagauramas on July 16. His matter is still before the court.

