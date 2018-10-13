Le Hunte: I have confidence in TSTT

Minister of Public Utilities Robert Le Hunte

Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte says he has confidence in the Telecommunications Services of TT's (TSTT's) management to ensure the company’s profitability.

This, after the Industrial Court (IC) granted an injunction against the State-owned company on Friday, effectively barring it from transferring its fibre operations to Amphlia–a subsidiary formerly known as Massy Communications which it acquired from the Massy Group.

TSTT, in an immediate response, said in a statement it was surprised by the IC’s decision.

“I am aware that this matter is being handled by TSTT’s management. I have confidence in TSTT’s management and they have very good legal counsel," Le Hunte told Newsday today.

“I expect that they will be taking the necessary legal steps to protect the company’s interest. I leave that up to TSTT and their lawyers.”