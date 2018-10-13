Harvard, Northern close rugby Championship season today

HAVING already captured the TT Rugby Football Union (TTRFU) Championship Division league title, merely pride is at stake today when champions Harvard hosts struggling Trinidad Northern at Harvard Pitch, Queen’s Park Savannah, today from 4 pm.

Harvard, with five wins from five league matches, won the Championship Division league title with a match to spare recently after a 17-13 triumph over Northern, the only other team in contention for the trophy at the time.

Following that defeat, undesirable results compounded Northern’s misery, with their fierce rivals, Caribs, defeating them twice in as many weeks to capture the Marcus Minshall Cup, a knock-out competition, and more recently the traditional Bruno Browne Cup.

Last weekend, Caribs secured a 16-15 win over Northern in a typically close and fiery encounter for the Bruno Browne Cup.

There was some consolation for the Trinidad Northern club as they celebrated the Raffe Hosein Challenge Trophy earlier in the day after their second team defeated Caribs’ second team, 32-17.

Caribs’ second team will also be back in action today when they face unbeaten Group A winners Harvard II at Caribs Pitch, Queen’s Park Savannah, at 4 pm. Police and Rydeus will meet in the other Group A match at St James Police Barracks, simultaneously.

Meanwhile, there will be a Group B double-header played in Gasparillo, starting at 2.30 pm when Defence Force takes on Rainbow. The second match will see Exiles meet UWI/Tobago combined.