Dunross, Fatima star at duathlon on the avenue

Young athletes compete during the duathlon segment of the Beacon Cycling on the Avenue Seven at Ariapita Avenue in Woodbrook, on Wednesday night.

DUNROSS Preparatory School and Fatima College were the top schools, when duathlon was featured for the first time at the Beacon Cycling on the Avenue Seven at Ariapita Avenue in Woodbrook, on Wednesday night.

The duathlon segment of the event was called “Du The Avenue” which included athletes from primary and secondary schools.

Dunross dominated the primary school category finishing with 53 points to win the title. St Monica’s Preparatory ended a distant second with ten points and Holistic Primary school rounded off the top three with seven points.

It was a closer contest among the secondary schools with Fatima earning the top prize with 29 points. St Joseph Convent, Port of Spain ended second with 23 points. It was a three-way tie for third place with Trinity College East, St Augustine Girls High and St Mary’s College all gathering ten points. A number of the athletes, who competed on Wednesday, represented TT at the 2018 CARIFTA Triathlon and Aquathlon Championships in Tobago two weeks ago.

The primary school students competed in the 8-9 age group and the 10+ age group. They were required to run 400m, ride 1.3K and run 400m again. The secondary school students, who competed in the 13 and Under, 14-16 and 17-18 categories, ran 800m, rode 2.6K and ran 800m again.

OVERALL STANDINGS

Primary Schools

1 Dunross Prep - 53 points

2 St Monica’s Prep - 10 points

3 Holistic Primary School - 7 points

4 Maria Regina - 6 points

Secondary Schools

1 Fatima - 29 points

2 St Joseph Convent, Port of Spain (SJC) - 23 points

3 Trinity College East - 10 points

3 St Augustine Girls High (SAGHS) - 10 points

3 St Mary’s - 10 points

6 Holy Name Convent - 7 points

Primary Schools

Girls 8-9

1 Maleah Butler (Dunross)

2 Melina Lopez

3 Ella-Marie Young

Girls 10+

1 Steffi Scott (St Monica’s)

2 Cara Phillips (Dunross)

3 Eryn Sylvester (Maria Regina)

Boys 8-9

1 Maurice Lopez

2 Lucas Shaw (Dunross)

3 Finn De Freitas (Dunross)

Boys 10+

1 Ross Wortman (Dunross)

2 Harlem Samuel (Holistic)

3 Kevin Lewis

Secondary Schools

Girls 13 and Under

1 Makaira Wallace (St Joseph Convent, POS)

2 Rebecca Lezama (Holy Name)

Boys 13 and Under

1 Luke Ferreira (Fatima)

2 James Castagne-Hay (Fatima)

3 Josh Fuller (Fatima)

Girls 14-16

1 Kaya Rankine-Beadle (SAGHS)

2 Jorja Jalim (SJC)

3 Ashleigh Scott (SJC)

Boys 14-16

1 Liam Trepte (Trinity East)

2 Chad Hosein (Presentation College, Chaguanas)

3 Matthew Wortman (Fatima)

Boys 17-18

1 Kareem Mason (St Mary’s)