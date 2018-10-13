De Silva launches photo blog

Wendy Fitzwilliam and Andrea De Silva Viarruel at the launch of A Day In The Life Of... photo blog.

PHOTOJOURNALIST Andrea De Silva Viarruel recently launched a novel photo blog on her website which focuses her talent on a photo essay that gives insight into what it’s like to walk in someone else’s shoes for a day.

A Day In The Life Of… was launched at De Silva Viarruel’s modest studio in Glencoe with Miss Universe 1998 Wendy Fitzwilliam, who features in the first vlog, attending the event.

“Today’s launch is a culmination of an idea that germinated some years ago while capturing photos of people. It didn’t matter whether they were the elites or the ordinary man-in-the-street. I was fascinated about their lives. What was their average day like? If their average day was captured in photos, what would they say? Finally, I took the step to transform this idea,” De Silva Viarruel said at the launch.

“As a photographer, the life moments captured on camera that tell a story have impacted me the most. Sometimes it’s just a facial expression, or emotions in the eyes. Some of the most iconic photos worldwide were captured behind the scenes and away from the spotlight,” she said.

“When I decided to start this vlog, I wanted to capture the essence of people; how they looked when they woke up on mornings and what activities engaged them in their daily life. I deliberately wanted to launch the series with someone who has impacted our country, both on the stage and off the stage.”

She said Fitzwilliam who celebrates the 20th anniversary of her historic win at the beauty competition in Hawaii, enthusiastically responded to her request to be featured.

Fitzwilliam said she had always been an admirer of De Silva Viarruel’s work and obliged to her request.

“She has a tremendous eye and is a wonderful human being…We know her work and we love her and her work speaks for itself. So when she asked me I jumped at the opportunity because I knew she would do me justice...So this is what it’s about, no frills but beautiful and complimentary of who we are in every imaginable way.”

Fitzwilliam did express surprise that the blog included images of her stretching after her morning workout, however, as the day featured her caring for her son Ailan, her routine including beauty spa treatment and business meetings and the conclusion of season four of the Caribbean’s Next Top Model.

De Silva Viarruel is an award-winning photojournalist and the photo correspondent for both Reuters and EFE news agencies. Her work has featured in several international publications. A Day In The Life Of… will be hosted on the website silvaimage.net.