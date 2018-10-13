Artists show at Trincity Mall

Artists Jeniffer Chichester, left, Lestra Henry, Larry Maynard, Petra Berment and Virgina Pacifique-Marshall host another exhibition, today at Trincity Mall. Photo: Courtesy Virginia Pacifique-Marshall

BUILDING on the success of their first showcase in July, five of TT’s gifted artists will host another exhibition, today, at Trincity Mall.

And, like its predecessor, Memoirs, the exhibition focuses heavily on local concepts, events and activities.

“We are hoping that patrons will appreciate our local art because a lot of the things we will be exhibiting would be heritage stuff,” artist Virginia Pacifique-Marshall told Newsday.

She said the exhibition will contain pieces on Divali and the First Peoples, who, coincidentally, celebrated their existence in TT with an historic one-off public holiday exactly one year ago.

Pacifique-Marshall will be accompanied by Petra Berment, Jeniffer Chichester, Larry Maynard and Lestra Henry, all members of the Art Society of TT.

Pacifique-Marshall, who is also a member of Women in Art Organisation of TT, said after the success of their first exhibition, which was held at the Art Society, the small group continued to work well together.

“So, we decided that we will do a one-day event in the mall, this time targeting the general public and showcasing our work.”

The Arima-based artist said the exhibition, which runs from 10 am to 8pm, did not have a theme but will feature work done by the artists over time.

Pacifique-Marshall, who has been exhibiting work for about a decade, said her display will include her usual abstract pieces but “simple things that everybody can understand.”

She said not enough was being done to assist local artists.

“I think like everything else, they like foreign. So it is with art.”

Pacifique-Marshall said people would often gravitate toward prints as opposed to an exquisite work of art.

“People feel that art should be hundreds of dollars instead of thousands.”

She said appreciation for art must start with the children.

“People must start taking them to galleries so that an appreciation can be developed for the finer things in life, like art, because people are taught and programmed to value certain things beautiful.”

Saying that art is regarded as a last resort for many people in TT, Pacifique-Marshall said Women in Art have been trying to change the paradigm by reaching out to secondary schools via an annual competition.

She advised young people interested in art to pursue their dreams.

“Get involved with some local artists and do not listen to the negatives that art does not have money. Do not be discouraged,” Pacifique-Marshall urged.