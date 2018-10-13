3 cousins named in police killings

In this December 20, 2016 file photo a policeman escorts Kadeem Welch who was charged for shooting and wounding a constable. Welch was one of three men who died in a shootout with police after a robbery in Caparo on Friday.

THE three men killed by police on Friday have all identified as cousins, Kadeem "Pest" Welch, also called Kadeem Caldon, Collin Welch and Deon Caldon.

The men were shot after they robbed a salesman and his security guard of $80,000 in cigarettes at a mini-mart at Todd's Road, Caparo. Around 10 am, the salesman and his security guard were at Papa James mini mart when they were confronted by two gunmen, who disarmed the guard and stole $3,500 in cash from both men. The bandits then stole the salesman's Nissan Navara which contained the cigarettes. The van was later found by police, abandoned at La Gloria Place, Todd's Road, Caparo.

Police tracked down the men at a house at Fitt Trace, off Todd's Sta­tion Road where one man surrendered and three others in the house opened fire on officers and were killed in the exchange.

Another man believed to be in his early 20s is on the run, police said. He was at the house but left with two women and some of the stolen goods before the police arrived. The owner of the house where the shootout took place is assisting police with their investigations. During the shootout one officer was injured.