2 men killed in Carapo, Pt Cumana

Stephen Maloney

A 27-year-old Carapo man was murdered last night after he went to investigate why his dogs were agitated.

According to police, Stephen Maloney of Simon Road, Carapo, was shot in his face and chest and declared dead at the Arima Health Facility. Police said the shooting took place around 10 pm on Friday. Police could not give any motive for his killing.

In an unrelated earlier murder, an unidentified man was shot once to the back of the head at Amowsville, Point Cumana. Police said around 7.15 pm, three men were seen talking to the man before he was shot. The men then drove off in a silver Nissan Almera.

The deceased was wearing a three-quarter pants and dark coloured t-shirt. Police said the deceased is not believed to be from the area and the killers chose there as the area is relatively quiet.