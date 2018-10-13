2 cops detained,alleged bribery probed

TWO police constables assigned to the Central Division were detained by the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) on Thursday over allegations of misbehaviour in public office.

The two constables, who are assigned to the Cunupia and Freeport police stations, have been in the police service for four years. On Thursday a PSB team went to the stations where the constables were on duty and took them into custody.

One was put in a cell at the Barataria station and the other detained at a station in the Port of Spain division.

It is alleged that a month ago the two stopped a driver in a traffic exercise and during a search of his car one of them accepted a payment in US currency from him in return for not prosecuting him.

The driver made a report to the PSB which prompted an immediate investigation.

The two were expected to be charged yesterday with misbehaviour in public office.