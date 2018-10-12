UWI student dies in Guyana accident

A 20-year-old University of the West Indies (UWI) student who went to Guyana to visit her fiancé and celebrate her birthday died in a car accident on Wednesday.

At about 5.45 pm, Shivanan Brazlon was crossing the Industry, East Coast Demerara Road when she was struck by a car.

Police said she died while undergoing emergency surgery at the Woodlands Hospital.

The UWI student was expected to spend one month in Guyana.

According to the Stabroek news, Brazlon and her fiancé, Michael Yearwood were crossing the public road from north to south.

The newspaper reported that while on the southern carriageway, Brazlon walked ahead of Yearwood and was hit by the car, driven by Yearwood’s friend.

She was taken to the hospital where she died. Statements were taken from Yearwood and the driver of the car.

In a facebook message, Yearwood’s father Jonathon, offered condolences to Brazlon family and thanked everyone for their prayers.

“Many, many thanks to all of you for your condolences and your prayers. The family is hurting but we are together in this.”

Adding he said, “ Please spare a prayer and a thought for the driver of the car who is Michael's friend and workmate. He and his family are also going through a terrible time.”

Investigations are continuing.