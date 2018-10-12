Three bandits dead, one in custody after shootout with police

File Photo by Shane Superville

It was a short-lived escape for three bandits who were killed by members of the Central Division Task Force. The men were shot after they robbed a cigarette salesman and his security guard of $80,000 in cigarettes at a mini-mart at Todd's Road, Caparo, earlier today.

At around 10 am, the salesman and his security were at Papa James mini mart when they were confronted by two gunmen, who disarmed the guard and stole $3,500 in cash from both men.

The bandits then stole the salesman's Nissan Navara which contained the cigarettes.

The van was later found by police, abandoned at La Gloria Place, Todd's Road, Caparo.

Members of the Central Division Task Force, accompanied by Northern Division police went to Phillip Trace, where they were told the men were hiding, and attempted to arrest them.

There was a shootout and the bandits were wounded. They were taken to the Chaguanas District Health Facility where they were declared dead.

A man in his mid-forties is in police custody. The getaway vehicle was taken from the house, as well as the cigarettes and some of the cash from the robbery.