Residents capture bandits after doubles vendor robbed

A GROUP of residents, including women, chased after two bandits moments after they robbed a doubles vendor in Fyzabad. The villagers were able to hold the men and tie them up until the police arrived.

According to a police report, at about 10.30am on Wednesday, the owner of Johnny’s Doubles was selling at Massahood Junction when two men pretending to be customers announced a hold-up.

They ordered the vendor to hand over money from his sales and ran off with the cash. The vendor raised an alarm and residents who saw the bandits running shouted for them to stop.

One eyewitness said a lady was screaming “Allyuh stop them bandits” as she ran in their direction. She was joined by other residents and the men were captured.

When police arrived, they found the money in the bandits’ pants pockets. They were taken to the Fyzabad station.

Fyzabad MP Dr Lackram Bodoe said this particular vendor was selling in that location for a long time.

“He and many others, in addition to facing the burden of increased fuel prices, now have to struggle with criminal elements as they strive to make an honest living.”

Bodoe also commended the residents and the police.

However, I wait to see what impact the actions of newly-appointed Minister of National Security Stuart Young will have on the increased crime rate in Fyzabad.”