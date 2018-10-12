Red Force post massive total against Windies B

THE TT Red Force batting finally showed their quality, racking up a huge total against West Indies B in the Cricket West Indies Regional Super50 tournament at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair, yesterday.

The Red Force batting has been struggling to put together a solid team effort in the tournament. However, the star-studded Red Force batting combined to score a massive 318 runs for nine wickets in 50 overs batting first.

Lendl Simmons, Jason Mohammed and captain Denesh Ramdin all scored half centuries.

After opener Kyle Hope was run out for one, Simmons and Mohammed combined to put on 105 for the second wicket. The right-handed duo took the score from 17/1 in the fifth over to 122 in the 24th over when Simmons was caught by Cephas Cooper to give off spinner Bryan Charles the wicket. Simmons scored 75 off 75 balls with 13 fours.

Ramdin joined Mohammed and shared in a 102-run third wicket partnership that took the score to 224 in the 40th over when Mohammed fell. Mohammed, playing in his first match of the tournament after recovering from a hamstring injury, was dismissed by Charles for 83 off 90 deliveries. He struck six fours and four sixes.

Ramdin helped Red Force to 242 in the 42nd over when he was the fourth wicket to fall, giving Charles his third wicket. Ramdin cracked 55 off 66 balls with four fours and one six.

The Red Force stumbled the rest of the innings, but still posted a massive total. Charles snatched 3/48 in 10 overs and fast bowlers Alzarri Joseph (2/49) and Chemar Holder (2/60) took two wickets each in their 10-over spells.

At press time, West Indies B were 66/2 after 12 overs.

In related news, Guyana Jaguars defeated the Windward Islands Volcanoes by 93 runs in their Group A match in the Regional Super50 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba.

SUMMARISED SCORES

At St Clair - TT RED FORCE 318-9 (50 overs) – Jason Mohammed 83, Lendl Simmons 75, Denesh Ramdin 55, Kieron Pollard 30; Bryan Charles 3/48, Alzarri Joseph 2/49, Chemar Holder 2/60 vs WEST INDIES B 66/2 (12 overs) – Keagan Simmons 40 not out.

At Tarouba – GUYANA JAGUARS 231 (49 overs) – Sherfane Rutherford 69, Trevon Griffith 64, Christopher Barnwell 29, Raymon Reifer 28; Larry Edward 4-34, Shane Shillingford 3-37, Kesrick Williams 2-40 vs WINDWARD ISLANDS VOLCANOES 138 (36.3 overs) – Tyrone Theophile 32, Kirk Edwards 29; Ralmaal Lewis 4-25, Veerasammy Permaul 3-32, Ricardo Adams 2-22.