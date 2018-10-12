Rambharat: Make use of agriculture incentive

TRIBAL TALKS: Daniel Garvin, Chief Designate of Micmac Tribe, from Canada speaks to members of the Waiono tribe from Suriname, (L-R) Marcus Ligorie, Romeo Raandam and Harold Taweroe, at a school rally hosted by Santa Rosa First People’s Community. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat Wednesday encouraged First Peoples Carib chief Ricardo Bharath-Hernandez to make use of the new agriculture incentive by the government to develop the 25 acres of land the First Peoples received on August 10.

Rambharat was speaking at a school rally hosted by the First Peoples at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.

He said the government recently launched a new grant of up to $100,000 for farmers or applicants who are serious about agriculture.

“Perhaps this agriculture incentive we have launched could be of value to you in building a First Peoples organic brand of food.

“I am looking forward to receiving the First Peoples’ application for this grant.”

Rambharat said there is a need for citizens to build the country together and it cannot be done without the understanding of the history and heritage of the country.

“We can’t wake up one morning and decide we are building TT without recognising what we met when we came here, what we did with what we found, and what we plan to do going into the future, because we must have respect for tradition, values and, most importantly, if we have to build a nation, we must have respect for each other. “