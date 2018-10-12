Police interview freed kidnapped victim

Darrell Cuffy

Freed kidnapped victim Darrell Cuffy, 19, was interviewed for close to two and a half hours on Thursday by Anti-Kidnapping Unit officers in company with his father Farrell and their attorney.

Police interviewed Cuffy almost one week after kidnappers released him.

He had been kept in their custody for close to five months.

Cuffy, who had requested a meeting with Police Commissioner Gary Griffith to reveal all about his kidnapping, was hoping that the Commissioner would have been present at the interview.

Commissioner Griffith who was called to an urgent meeting at the Parliament said he did not discuss meeting with Cuffy on Thursday.

He said he has no problem meeting with the teenager.